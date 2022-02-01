Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($2.58), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.43 EPS.

Shares of EA traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,713. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

