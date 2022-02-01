Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. 3,770,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,713. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.58). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.