Elrond Price Hits $149.76 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $149.76 or 0.00389727 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $114.45 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00190687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,673,676 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

