Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $13,823.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,738,813 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

