Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $46,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $79.28 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

