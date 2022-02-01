EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,319.94

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,319.94 ($17.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,284 ($17.26). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,312 ($17.64), with a volume of 249,054 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,287.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £830.64 million and a PE ratio of 28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Peter Southby bought 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £474.60 ($638.07). Insiders bought 70 shares of company stock worth $92,672 over the last 90 days.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

