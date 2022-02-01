Emma N. Walmsley Purchases 1,700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MSFT stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,493,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

