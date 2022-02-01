Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.08

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.08 and last traded at C$53.92, with a volume of 1214851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$109.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Insiders have sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

