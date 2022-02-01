Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

