Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$4.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.380-$5.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. 1,328,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,990. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

