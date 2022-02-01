Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.93

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Energi has a market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $159,289.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00185392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00028979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00398382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,596,466 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

