Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 8.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 137,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,346,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

