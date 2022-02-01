Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.05

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $67.93, with a volume of 1332744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 172.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,188,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

