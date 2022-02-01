Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Update

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ENFN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 6,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

ENFN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

