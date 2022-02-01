Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Enservco shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 457,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the third quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 109.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

