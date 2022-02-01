Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $594.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.97 million. Entegris reported sales of $517.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average is $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

