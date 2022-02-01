Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.49%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $481,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

