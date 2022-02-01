Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.70. 11,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 37,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

