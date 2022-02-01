Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Reaches $101.59 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.67 or 0.00147452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $101.59 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00115929 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.