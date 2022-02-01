Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Million

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post sales of $3.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,518.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $5.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $5.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.27 million, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $551,096.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 282,936 shares of company stock worth $3,197,248 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

