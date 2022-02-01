EOS Force Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,612.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $88,612.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00191366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00028689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00395491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00071813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

