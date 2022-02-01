Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004208 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $29,169.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,651,184 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

