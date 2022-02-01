EpiK Protocol Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $19.85 million and $3.92 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.24 or 0.07118769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.11 or 0.99924012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00053056 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

