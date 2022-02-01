EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 142,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. AbCellera Biologics makes up 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AbCellera Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 515,346 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 166,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

