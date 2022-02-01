EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys 188,090 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the quarter. Cortexyme comprises approximately 37.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 13.23% of Cortexyme worth $362,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

