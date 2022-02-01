EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $104.85 Million Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,733 shares during the quarter. Lucira Health makes up about 10.8% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 35.65% of Lucira Health worth $104,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Lucira Health stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.