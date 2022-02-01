Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director Pablo G. Legorreta Acquires 22,666,667 Shares

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EPZM stock remained flat at $$1.23 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,093. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $127.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.
Epizyme Company Profile
Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.
