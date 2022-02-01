EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) were up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 23,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 912,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $15,596,000.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

