EQTEC (LON:EQT) PT Lowered to GBX 1.80

EQTEC (LON:EQT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 2.80 ($0.04) to GBX 1.80 ($0.02) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) price objective on shares of EQTEC in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of LON:EQT opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday. EQTEC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £86.85 million and a PE ratio of -10.10.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

