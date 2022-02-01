Equal Reaches Market Cap of $474,527.13 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Equal has a total market cap of $474,527.13 and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00116218 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

