Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 1st (ATD.B, BB, BEP.UN, BHC, CAS, CRR.UN, DXT, HDI, IMO, TVE)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 1st:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to C$9.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was given a C$39.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$19.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

