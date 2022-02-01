Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 1st (ATD.B, BB, BEP.UN, BHC, CAS, CRR.UN, DXT, HDI, IMO, TVE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 1st:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities to C$9.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was given a C$39.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$19.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$11.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

