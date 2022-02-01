Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Equity Residential also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.10. 1,971,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

