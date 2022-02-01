Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. Equity Residential also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,753. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $93.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.22.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

