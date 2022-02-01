Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 2,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 320,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

