Ethereum Gold Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $330,584.11 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 76.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $330,584.11 and $1,138.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 73.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,533,634 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

