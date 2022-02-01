Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and $4.30 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

