Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.91

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($47.75) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

