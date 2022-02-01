EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 60,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.

