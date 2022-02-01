Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 22,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 32,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Get Eve & Co Incorporated alerts:

Eve & Co Incorporated (CVE:EVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis oil in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.