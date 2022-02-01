Everipedia Hits Market Capitalization of $90.33 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $90.33 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,102 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

