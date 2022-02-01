EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Reaches $4.28 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $5,057.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00117852 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,588,816 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

