ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0586 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $342,787.44 and $374.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007775 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 72.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000236 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001133 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

