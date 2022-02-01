Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. Sells 26,708 Shares

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 361,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,613. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $86,010,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

