Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,677 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $25,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $22,464,033. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $183.29 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.64 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

