Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,603,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 28,571,286 shares.The stock last traded at $79.97 and had previously closed at $75.96.

The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $339.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

