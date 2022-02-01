F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 3.4%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.09. 3,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on FXLV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get F45 Training alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 110,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.