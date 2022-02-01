Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Up 47.7% in January

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

