Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 1.3%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS) fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

About Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.