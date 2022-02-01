Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 4.6%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.59. 10,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,519,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

