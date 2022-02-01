Fear Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $756,049.00 (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Fear has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $756,049.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00113245 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

